Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KATUSA Friendship Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Korean Augmentation to the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a KATUSA Friendship Week on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 7-10 June, 2022. KATUSA Friendship Week is hosted annually to facilitate unit cohesion, solidify friendship and foster a cultural understanding between both countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 12:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846839
    VIRIN: 220610-A-OT114-1001
    Filename: DOD_109050849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Language: English
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT