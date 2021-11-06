Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Arrow Annual Training 2021

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Join us as we highlight some of the amazing training done by our Red Arrow soldiers during their 2021 annual training. Shoutout to the UPARs who shot and collected the footage to put into this video. We wouldn't be able to see all of this without this team!

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 12:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846838
    VIRIN: 210611-A-OK054-542
    Filename: DOD_109050840
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Arrow Annual Training 2021, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Training
    National Guard
    Red Arrow

