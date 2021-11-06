Join us as we highlight some of the amazing training done by our Red Arrow soldiers during their 2021 annual training. Shoutout to the UPARs who shot and collected the footage to put into this video. We wouldn't be able to see all of this without this team!
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2022 12:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846838
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-OK054-542
|Filename:
|DOD_109050840
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Arrow Annual Training 2021, by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT