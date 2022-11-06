Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220611-N-KK394-2001

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 11, 2022) - The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, June 11. During the deployment, Forrest Sherman will serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and will operate in the European theater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220611-N-KK394-2001, by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deployment
    DDG 98
    USS Forrest Sherman
    SNMG 2

