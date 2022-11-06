video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846837" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220611-N-KK394-2001

NORFOLK, Va. (June 11, 2022) - The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment, June 11. During the deployment, Forrest Sherman will serve as the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and will operate in the European theater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)