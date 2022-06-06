Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wool Island B-Roll Bird Tagging- Part 3 of 4 (Interview B-Roll)

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    In this interview, Becky Gwenn, a Virginia Department Wildlife Resources Deputy Director explains bird tagging and the collaborative efforts between her organization and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Norfolk District to ensure a huge and diverse population of birds keeps its local breeding grounds despite increased construction in the Hampton Roads area surrounding their habitat. She further explains plans to use dredged material for the construction of an entirely new habit for them.

    The birds currently nesting at Fort Wool represent nearly half of the entire population of these species within the territory of Virginia and they nest in very few other places within the commonwealth. Currently, USACE and VDWR are also working together to find construct another suitable location for these birds made from dredged material removed from the Norfolk Harbor and Chesapeake bay. In this video, VDWR is conducting bird tagging in order to track the movement and growth of the laughing gull species.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 06:55
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

