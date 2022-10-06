2022 Wounded Warrior Team Sports Camp Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recovering service members with Wounded Warrior Regiment participate in a training camp in San Antonio, Texas, June 6-10, 2022. Marines attended the camp to hone their skills in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and sitting volleyball to prepare for the 2022 DoD Warrior Games. The DoD Warrior Games is a multi-sport event for wounded, ill, and injured service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kedrick Schumacher)