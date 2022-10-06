Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle transits the Galveston Channel towards Pier 21 in Galveston, Texas, June 10, 2022. Homeported at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., the Eagle is used as a training platform for future Coast Guard officers and visited Galveston, Texas, for the first time since 1972. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846824
    VIRIN: 220610-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109050173
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Galveston
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Cutter Eagle

