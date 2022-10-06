The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle transits the Galveston Channel towards Pier 21 in Galveston, Texas, June 10, 2022. Homeported at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., the Eagle is used as a training platform for future Coast Guard officers and visited Galveston, Texas, for the first time since 1972. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846824
|VIRIN:
|220610-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109050173
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Eagle arrives in Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT