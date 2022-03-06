Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Chief Electronics Technician Lee A. Steen receives his commission through the Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program during a ceremony held at USS Whitehat on Naval Station Great Lakes.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846820
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-N0443-3003
|Filename:
|DOD_109050111
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SCSTC GL commissions ETC to the rank of chief warrant officer (CWO) 2, by SN Kai Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

