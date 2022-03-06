Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCSTC GL commissions ETC to the rank of chief warrant officer (CWO) 2

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Seaman Kai Zhang 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes Chief Electronics Technician Lee A. Steen receives his commission through the Limited Duty Officer (LDO) program during a ceremony held at USS Whitehat on Naval Station Great Lakes.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846820
    VIRIN: 220603-N-N0443-3003
    Filename: DOD_109050111
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SCSTC GL commissions ETC to the rank of chief warrant officer (CWO) 2, by SN Kai Zhang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LDO
    Limited Duty Officer
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes
    SCSTC GL

