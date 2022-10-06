Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew observes a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, June 9, 2022. The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr crew and a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew, in coordination with the Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of six Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Location: TX, US

    Illegal fishing
    Corpus Christi
    Texas
    Lancha

