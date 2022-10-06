Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BACH Hosts Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH had five service members graduate from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) June 10, 2022, at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    The IPAP mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate Physician Assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps of their respective service and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846804
    VIRIN: 220610-A-DQ133-100
    Filename: DOD_109049800
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Hosts Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation, by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    AMMED
    DHA
    MHF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT