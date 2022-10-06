BACH Hosts Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BACH had five service members graduate from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) June 10, 2022, at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.



The IPAP mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate Physician Assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps of their respective service and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.