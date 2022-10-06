BACH Hosts Interservice Physician Assistant Program Graduation

BACH had five service members graduate from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program (IPAP) June 10, 2022, at Cole Park Commons on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The IPAP mission is to provide the uniformed services with highly competent, compassionate Physician Assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning. Our graduates are commissioned into the officer corps of their respective service and take their place beside other military health care professionals in providing medical services to active duty military personnel, their dependents, and retirees.
