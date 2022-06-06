500th MIB-T 2022 Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 6, 2022 the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater welcomed our new Commander Col. Carol M. Stauffer and her family to the Pacific Vanguard Family.

We also said farewell to Col. Ted Travis. THANK YOU COL TRAVIS you will be missed, and you and your family will forever be apart of the Pacific Vanguard Family.

The reviewing officer of the Change of Command was the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Commander , Major Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp.