    500th MIB-T 2022 Change of Command Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maurice Gaddy 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    On June 6, 2022 the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater welcomed our new Commander Col. Carol M. Stauffer and her family to the Pacific Vanguard Family.
    We also said farewell to Col. Ted Travis. THANK YOU COL TRAVIS you will be missed, and you and your family will forever be apart of the Pacific Vanguard Family.
    The reviewing officer of the Change of Command was the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Commander , Major Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 15:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846801
    VIRIN: 220605-A-VH473-001
    Filename: DOD_109049726
    Length: 00:42:01
    Location: HI, US

    This work, 500th MIB-T 2022 Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Maurice Gaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LANPAC
    Pacific Vanguard

