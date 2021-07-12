World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran leaves behind legacy for future generations

Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group Commander, shares the story and legacy of her grandfather, Ralph Yaeger. Yaeger was 17 during the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attacks. Today, Yaeger's granddaughter Shinas serves the military on the same island that her grandfather served on more than half a century ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
