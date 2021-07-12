World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran leaves behind legacy for future generations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group Commander, shares the story and legacy of her grandfather, Ralph Yaeger. Yaeger was 17 during the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attacks. Today, Yaeger's granddaughter Shinas serves the military on the same island that her grandfather served on more than half a century ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)