    World War II and Pearl Harbor veteran leaves behind legacy for future generations

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Col. Athanasia Shinas, 624th Regional Support Group Commander, shares the story and legacy of her grandfather, Ralph Yaeger. Yaeger was 17 during the Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor attacks. Today, Yaeger's granddaughter Shinas serves the military on the same island that her grandfather served on more than half a century ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

    Location: US

