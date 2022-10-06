2022 Lejeune High School Commencement Ceremony

Service members, families, and friends gather at the Base Theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to celebrate the 2022 Lejeune High School graduating class, June 10, 2022. Lejeune High School is located on base and is part of the Department of Defense Education Activity Mid-Atlantic district schools.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|846788
|Filename:
|DOD_109049449
|Length:
|00:53:34
|Location:
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
