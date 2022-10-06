Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Lejeune High School Commencement Ceremony

    06.10.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Service members, families, and friends gather at the Base Theater on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to celebrate the 2022 Lejeune High School graduating class, June 10, 2022. Lejeune High School is located on base and is part of the Department of Defense Education Activity Mid-Atlantic district schools.

