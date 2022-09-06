Unified Command releases distress call from Spirit of Norfolk

The captain of the Spirit of Norfolk reported a fire in the ship’s engine room to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia, June 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. (Imagery and audio courtesy of Spirit of Norfolk Fire Unified Command)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 14:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846787
|VIRIN:
|220610-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109049422
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
