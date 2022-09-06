Unified Command releases distress call from Spirit of Norfolk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846787" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The captain of the Spirit of Norfolk reported a fire in the ship’s engine room to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia, June 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. (Imagery and audio courtesy of Spirit of Norfolk Fire Unified Command)