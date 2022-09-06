Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command releases distress call from Spirit of Norfolk

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The captain of the Spirit of Norfolk reported a fire in the ship’s engine room to watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia, June 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board. (Imagery and audio courtesy of Spirit of Norfolk Fire Unified Command)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846787
    VIRIN: 220610-G-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_109049422
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Command releases distress call from Spirit of Norfolk, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire department
    Portsmouth
    teamwork
    passenger vessel
    weeklyvideos

