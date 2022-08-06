Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fini Flight

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., was joined on the flight line with coworkers, family and friends following his "Fini Flight" at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 8. The Fini Flight is a tradition amongst military aviators where aircrew members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or retirement. The tradition dates back to World War II.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:52
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    This work, Fini Flight, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

