Air Force Materiel Command Commander, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., was joined on the flight line with coworkers, family and friends following his "Fini Flight" at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 8. The Fini Flight is a tradition amongst military aviators where aircrew members are hosed down with water by their peers, family & friends upon the completion of their final flight at their unit or retirement. The tradition dates back to World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846785
|VIRIN:
|220608-F-ZS999-1088
|Filename:
|DOD_109049333
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Hometown:
|MORRISTOWN, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
