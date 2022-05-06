Seven 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen Mass Re-Enlistment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Seven Airmen from the 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron renewed their oath of enlistment during a mass reenlistment ceremony June 5, 2022 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Col. Karl Fruendt, 302 LRS commander, conducted the ceremony on the aircraft parking ramp with a C-130 aircraft and Pikes Peak in the background. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)