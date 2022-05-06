Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seven 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen Mass Re-Enlistment

    CO, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Seven Airmen from the 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron renewed their oath of enlistment during a mass reenlistment ceremony June 5, 2022 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Col. Karl Fruendt, 302 LRS commander, conducted the ceremony on the aircraft parking ramp with a C-130 aircraft and Pikes Peak in the background. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seven 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen Mass Re-Enlistment, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    oath
    302 LRS

