Seven 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen Mass Re-Enlistment

Seven Airmen from the 302nd Logistics Readiness Squadron renewed their oath of enlistment during a mass reenlistment ceremony June 5, 2022 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Col. Karl Fruendt, 302 LRS commander, conducted the ceremony on the aircraft parking ramp with a C-130 aircraft and Pikes Peak in the background. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 13:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846782
|VIRIN:
|220605-F-ZJ473-1001
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_109049244
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
