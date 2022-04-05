Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Life Coach Uses Yoga to Empower Soldiers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Melissa Aguirre, holistic life coach and stress management specialist, explains her love of yoga and how it has changed her life for the better in San Antonio, Texas, May 4, 2022. Aguirre began practicing yoga 11 years ago when she read it was proven to benefit military members struggling with post traumatic stress disorders. Her work is implemented in a local U.S. Army installation, with hundred of soldiers participating in her courses weekly to treat and prevent stress injuries. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 13:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846781
    VIRIN: 220504-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_109049225
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life Coach Uses Yoga to Empower Soldiers, by SrA Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    yoga
    trauma
    soldiers
    mindfulness
    stress management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT