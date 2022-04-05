Life Coach Uses Yoga to Empower Soldiers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Melissa Aguirre, holistic life coach and stress management specialist, explains her love of yoga and how it has changed her life for the better in San Antonio, Texas, May 4, 2022. Aguirre began practicing yoga 11 years ago when she read it was proven to benefit military members struggling with post traumatic stress disorders. Her work is implemented in a local U.S. Army installation, with hundred of soldiers participating in her courses weekly to treat and prevent stress injuries. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)