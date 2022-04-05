Life Coach Uses Yoga to Empower Soldiers

Melissa Aguirre, holistic life coach and stress management specialist, explains her love of yoga and how it has changed her life for the better in San Antonio, Texas, May 4, 2022. Aguirre began practicing yoga 11 years ago when she read it was proven to benefit military members struggling with post traumatic stress disorders. Her work is implemented in a local U.S. Army installation, with hundred of soldiers participating in her courses weekly to treat and prevent stress injuries. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Danielle McBride)
Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 13:27
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|846781
VIRIN:
|220504-X-YW354-1001
Filename:
|DOD_109049225
Length:
|00:03:38
Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
