Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Pulliam from the Sector Virginia Command Center discusses some boating safety tips mariners can follow while participating in Harborfest 2022, June 10, 2022, in Norfolk, Virginia. This event is expected to draw a large number of spectator vessels in the vicinity of Town Point Reach. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 11:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846773
|VIRIN:
|200610-G-CZ043-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109049016
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard, port partners stress boating safety during Norfolk Harborfest 2022, by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
