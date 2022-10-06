Coast Guard, port partners stress boating safety during Norfolk Harborfest 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Pulliam from the Sector Virginia Command Center discusses some boating safety tips mariners can follow while participating in Harborfest 2022, June 10, 2022, in Norfolk, Virginia. This event is expected to draw a large number of spectator vessels in the vicinity of Town Point Reach. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams/Released)