    Coast Guard, port partners stress boating safety during Norfolk Harborfest 2022

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Pulliam from the Sector Virginia Command Center discusses some boating safety tips mariners can follow while participating in Harborfest 2022, June 10, 2022, in Norfolk, Virginia. This event is expected to draw a large number of spectator vessels in the vicinity of Town Point Reach. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846773
    VIRIN: 200610-G-CZ043-1001
    Filename: DOD_109049016
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

