45th Recon Squadron Mission

Members of the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron and 21st Surveillance Squadron give a brief overview of how they work together to support multiple missions and combatant commands around the world.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846771
|VIRIN:
|220517-F-JH094-026
|Filename:
|DOD_109048982
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
