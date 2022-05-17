Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    45th Recon Squadron Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by J.B. Artley 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 45th Reconnaissance Squadron and 21st Surveillance Squadron give a brief overview of how they work together to support multiple missions and combatant commands around the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 11:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846771
    VIRIN: 220517-F-JH094-026
    Filename: DOD_109048982
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 45th Recon Squadron Mission, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Offutt
    45th Recon Squadron
    21st Surveillance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT