Several members of the Golden Knights conduct high speed canopy maneuvers while conducting aerial training over Laurinburg- Maxton Airport on 2 June 2022.
Video also follows the Army Star drop flag banner as it opens and flies a training maneuver.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846764
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-id671-595
|Filename:
|DOD_109048818
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|LAURINBURG, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team flies parachutes in high speeds maneuvers, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
