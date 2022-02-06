Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team flies parachutes in high speeds maneuvers

    LAURINBURG, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Several members of the Golden Knights conduct high speed canopy maneuvers while conducting aerial training over Laurinburg- Maxton Airport on 2 June 2022.

    Video also follows the Army Star drop flag banner as it opens and flies a training maneuver.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846764
    VIRIN: 220602-A-id671-595
    Filename: DOD_109048818
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: LAURINBURG, NC, US 
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team flies parachutes in high speeds maneuvers, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    Parachutes
    Airborne
    Army
    Army star

