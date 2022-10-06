A Minute for Safety: Slips, Trips & Falls

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.



Twenty percent of workplace injuries are caused by slips, trips and falls. In the Army, it can be as much as 30 percent. It's important to remind Soldiers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)