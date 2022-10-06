Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Minute for Safety: Slips, Trips & Falls

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Everett 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.

    Twenty percent of workplace injuries are caused by slips, trips and falls. In the Army, it can be as much as 30 percent. It's important to remind Soldiers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846761
    VIRIN: 220610-A-AY917-161
    Filename: DOD_109048768
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Minute for Safety: Slips, Trips & Falls, by SSG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    135th MPAD
    Soldiers
    National Safety Month
    Slips Trips and Falls
    Safety Practices
    U.S. Combat Readiness Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT