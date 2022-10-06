June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.
Twenty percent of workplace injuries are caused by slips, trips and falls. In the Army, it can be as much as 30 percent. It's important to remind Soldiers to be aware of their surroundings at all times. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846761
|VIRIN:
|220610-A-AY917-161
|Filename:
|DOD_109048768
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Minute for Safety: Slips, Trips & Falls, by SSG Jason Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT