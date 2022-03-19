Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bianka Valdez

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    A first-generation graduating law student SPC. Bianka Valdez also holds a bachelor’s in criminal Justice, and a Juris Masters degree. Valdez, a 38B Civil Affairs Specialists with the 489th CA BN, also works at a law firm and helps at the recruiter’s office back home and is very active in her community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846759
    VIRIN: 220319-A-MC340-844
    Filename: DOD_109048693
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bianka Valdez, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARC
    OCAR
    usarmarketing

