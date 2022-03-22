Lt. Ian Fischer transitioned from Active duty to Reserve with a little bit of college in-between. A 46S Public Affairs Officer with the 489th CA BN, Fischer uses his military experiences to help guide him in his civilian career as public affairs for U.S. Fish and Wild Life.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846755
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-MC340-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109048670
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Ian Fischer, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT