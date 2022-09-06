Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS 2022 KC-135 Air Refueling B-Roll

    BALTIC SEA

    06.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet & German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft above the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS 22, June 9th, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO Exercise that focuses on the interoperability of allies and partners air and maritime training in the Baltic Sea Region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846746
    VIRIN: 220609-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048504
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: BALTIC SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS 2022 KC-135 Air Refueling B-Roll, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    F/A-18 Superhornet
    BALTOPS
    Baltic Sea
    German Eurofighter Typhoon

