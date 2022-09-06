BALTOPS 2022 KC-135 Air Refueling B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet & German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft above the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS 22, June 9th, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO Exercise that focuses on the interoperability of allies and partners air and maritime training in the Baltic Sea Region.