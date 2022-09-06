BALTOPS 2022 KC-135 Air Refueling B-Roll

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker Aircraft assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels U.S. Navy F/A-18 Superhornet & German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft above the Baltic Sea Region during BALTOPS 22, June 9th, 2022. BALTOPS is an annual NATO Exercise that focuses on the interoperability of allies and partners air and maritime training in the Baltic Sea Region.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846746
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-FY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109048504
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
