    What’s in your kit, Portuguese combat swimmer? (international)

    LITHUANIA

    07.28.2021

    Swimming with a 40-kg backpack full of military kit is all in a day’s work for a Portuguese combat swimmer.
    We take a look inside the kit of 2nd Sgt André Ascensão, a section commander in the Portuguese Reconnaissance Platoon.

    The group was operating in Lithuania as part of NATO Assurance Measures which comprise land, sea and air activities in, on and around the eastern part of the Alliance.

    Footage includes all aspects of the equipment a marine would carry on operation, and an interview in Portuguese describing the items.

    All soldiers were operating within a self-contained bubble in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines for NATO deployments in the Baltics. NATO videographers observed these guidelines in accordance with NATO policies.
    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 07:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846740
    VIRIN: 220610-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048467
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: LT

