CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated nuclear detonation during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 19, 2022. CBIRF capabilities include explosive ordnance disposal, technical search and rescue, decontamination, medical, identification and detection, and casualty extraction in the event of nuclear detonation. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Angel Ponce, Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten)