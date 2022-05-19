U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated nuclear detonation during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 19, 2022. CBIRF capabilities include explosive ordnance disposal, technical search and rescue, decontamination, medical, identification and detection, and casualty extraction in the event of nuclear detonation. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Angel Ponce, Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 06:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846738
|VIRIN:
|220605-M-MA011-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109048393
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|PERRY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
