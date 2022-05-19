Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022

    PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) respond to a simulated nuclear detonation during Scarlet Response 2022 at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Georgia, May 19, 2022. CBIRF capabilities include explosive ordnance disposal, technical search and rescue, decontamination, medical, identification and detection, and casualty extraction in the event of nuclear detonation. Scarlet Response 2022 is designed to physically and mentally test CBIRF personnel and the unit’s joint partners, the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company, in a simulated joint disaster response. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Angel Ponce, Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos and Gunnery Sgt. Kristian Karsten)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 06:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846738
    VIRIN: 220605-M-MA011-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048393
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: PERRY, GA, US 

    This work, CBIRF deploys Incident Response Force for Scarlet Response 2022, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikio De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Search and Rescue
    Radiation
    CBIRF
    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force
    Think CBIRF

