    4th Marines Change of Command; A Path to For us all to Follow

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Matthew Tracy to Col. Erick Clark (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Staff Sgt Albert J. Carls)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:32
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    4th Marine Regiment
    4th Marines
    Change of Command
    3dMarDiv
    oldest and proudest
    INDOPACOM

