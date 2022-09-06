U.S. Marines with 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, June 3, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Col. Matthew Tracy to Col. Erick Clark (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Staff Sgt Albert J. Carls)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 05:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846736
|VIRIN:
|220609-M-UH432-119
|Filename:
|DOD_109048305
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Marines Change of Command; A Path to For us all to Follow, by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT