U.S. Soldiers participate in Combined Resolve 17

U.S. Soldiers, Allies and partners train during exercise Combined Resolve 17 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 8, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.