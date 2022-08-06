Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers participate in Combined Resolve 17

    GERMANY

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Minor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers, Allies and partners train during exercise Combined Resolve 17 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, June 8, 2022. Combined Resolve is a U.S. Army exercise consisting of 5,600 service members, Allies and partners from more than 10 countries, and is designed to assess units' abilities to conduct combat operations effectively in a multi-domain battlespace.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 06:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846735
    VIRIN: 220608-A-JB875-737
    Filename: DOD_109048303
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers participate in Combined Resolve 17, by SGT Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

