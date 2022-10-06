Air Force 75th Anniversary Promo (60 sec)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year’s Air Force 75th Anniversary theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive … the Air Force at 75”.



“From its inception, the Air Force has excelled at keeping pace with rapid changes in innovation and technology,” said Genera CQ Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff. “At 75 years, the U.S. Air Force is thriving, but we must continue to accelerate the pursuit of today's dreams, so they become tomorrow's realities.”