    Air Force 75th Anniversary Promo (60 sec)

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    This year’s Air Force 75th Anniversary theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive … the Air Force at 75”.

    “From its inception, the Air Force has excelled at keeping pace with rapid changes in innovation and technology,” said Genera CQ Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff. “At 75 years, the U.S. Air Force is thriving, but we must continue to accelerate the pursuit of today's dreams, so they become tomorrow's realities.”

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846733
    VIRIN: 220610-F-OQ558-389
    Filename: DOD_109048289
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Airmen
    Air Force
    USAF
    75th Anniversary
    AF75

