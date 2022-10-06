Air Force 75th Anniversary Promo (60 sec)

This year’s Air Force 75th Anniversary theme is “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive … the Air Force at 75”.
“From its inception, the Air Force has excelled at keeping pace with rapid changes in innovation and technology,” said Genera CQ Brown, Jr., Air Force Chief of Staff. “At 75 years, the U.S. Air Force is thriving, but we must continue to accelerate the pursuit of today's dreams, so they become tomorrow's realities.”
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 05:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846733
|VIRIN:
|220610-F-OQ558-389
|Filename:
|DOD_109048289
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
