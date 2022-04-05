Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts training with Finnish Defense Forces during Exercise Arrow 22

    FINLAND

    05.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Garrison Waites 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army cavalry scouts with the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct multinational training during Exercise Arrow 22 at Niinisalo Training Area, Finland 2022. Exercise Arrow is an annual, pre-planned, multinational exercise taking place in Finland, where visiting forces to include the U.S., U.K., Latvia, and Estonia, train together with the Finnish Defense Forces in high intensity force-on-force engagements and a live fire exercise with the purpose of increasing military readiness and developing interoperability among participating partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garrison Waites)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 05:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846732
    VIRIN: 220504-A-QE881-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048288
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FI

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    Arrow 22

