2nd Cavalry Regiment conducts training with Finnish Defense Forces during Exercise Arrow 22

U.S. Army cavalry scouts with the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conduct multinational training during Exercise Arrow 22 at Niinisalo Training Area, Finland 2022. Exercise Arrow is an annual, pre-planned, multinational exercise taking place in Finland, where visiting forces to include the U.S., U.K., Latvia, and Estonia, train together with the Finnish Defense Forces in high intensity force-on-force engagements and a live fire exercise with the purpose of increasing military readiness and developing interoperability among participating partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garrison Waites)