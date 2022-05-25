379th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels and munitions specialists conduct hot-pit operations on an F-16 Fighting Falcon.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 04:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846730
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-AL667-128
|Filename:
|DOD_109048272
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th AEW Hot Pit Refuel, by TSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
