    379th AEW Hot Pit Refuel

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    05.25.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing fuels and munitions specialists conduct hot-pit operations on an F-16 Fighting Falcon.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 04:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846730
    VIRIN: 220525-F-AL667-128
    Filename: DOD_109048272
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, 379th AEW Hot Pit Refuel, by TSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    fuel
    379 AEW
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    ACC
    POL
    munitions
    AFCENT
    Duluth
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Hot Pit Refuel

