World War II veterans, military service members and civilians remember the fallen heroes of D-Day during its 78th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France, with ceremonies and airborne operations supported by the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 03:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846723
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-KY598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109048139
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein supports D-Day 78, by A1C Lauren Jacoby and SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
