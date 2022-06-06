Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein supports D-Day 78

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Jacoby and Senior Airman John Wright

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    World War II veterans, military service members and civilians remember the fallen heroes of D-Day during its 78th anniversary commemoration in Normandy, France, with ceremonies and airborne operations supported by the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 03:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846723
    VIRIN: 220609-F-KY598-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048139
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein supports D-Day 78, by A1C Lauren Jacoby and SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    France
    Normandy
    86th Airlift Wing
    veterans
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    DDay
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Charles Shay

