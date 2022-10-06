PMG Graduation

Join the Dragon Brigade in recognizing the graduates from Patriot Master Gunner Class 701-22.
“A team is something you belong to, something you feel and something you have to earn,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mongillo, ‘today you joined quite possibly the best team in Air Defense, the community of Master Gunners.’
(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Gregory .J Menke.)
#ReadyinDefense
|06.10.2022
|06.10.2022 02:22
|Video Productions
|846722
|220610-A-ED112-1001
|DOD_109048136
|00:10:19
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
