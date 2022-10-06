Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMG Graduation

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.10.2022

    Video by Pfc. Gregory Menke 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Join the Dragon Brigade in recognizing the graduates from Patriot Master Gunner Class 701-22.

    “A team is something you belong to, something you feel and something you have to earn,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mongillo, ‘today you joined quite possibly the best team in Air Defense, the community of Master Gunners.’

    (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Gregory .J Menke.)

    #ReadyinDefense

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 02:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846722
    VIRIN: 220610-A-ED112-1001
    Filename: DOD_109048136
    Length: 00:10:19
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

