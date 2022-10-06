PMG Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join the Dragon Brigade in recognizing the graduates from Patriot Master Gunner Class 701-22.



“A team is something you belong to, something you feel and something you have to earn,” said Sgt. 1st Class Mongillo, ‘today you joined quite possibly the best team in Air Defense, the community of Master Gunners.’



(U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Gregory .J Menke.)



#ReadyinDefense