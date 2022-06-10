Pacific News: June 10, 2022

On this Pacific News: Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base conduct Agile Combat Employment training in Iwakuni, U.S. Service members from Yokota Air Base take part in the Hofu Air Festival, and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony for Tiger Balm 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 01:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|846719
|VIRIN:
|220610-N-FA353-431
|Filename:
|DOD_109048073
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
