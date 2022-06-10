Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: June 10, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base conduct Agile Combat Employment training in Iwakuni, U.S. Service members from Yokota Air Base take part in the Hofu Air Festival, and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the opening ceremony for Tiger Balm 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 01:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 846719
    VIRIN: 220610-N-FA353-431
    Filename: DOD_109048073
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: June 10, 2022, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Singapore
    Agile Combat Employment
    Hofu Air Festival
    Tiger Balm 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT