USARPAC BWC 2022: Mystery Event B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition participants conduct the mystery event, which includes chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense proficiency and the Soldiers' ability to plot coordinates on a map, on June 7 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s BWC. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)