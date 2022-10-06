Pacific Update: Hofu Air Festival 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman from Yokota Air Base attend the annual Hofu Air Festival 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)