A U.S. Air Force C-12J Huron from the 459th Airlift Squadron based at Yokota Air Base takes off and lands at Hofu-Kita Air Base, Japan, after flying visual flight rules (VFR) controlled by Hofu Air Tower, June 3, 2022. Airmen from the 459th Airlift Squadron and the 374th Operations Support Squadron attended the Hofu Air Festival to promote bilateral relations with their Japanese counterparts and the greater Hofu community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2022 00:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846711
|VIRIN:
|220603-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109047997
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|HOFU, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota C-12J conducts VFR flight at JASDF Kita-Hofu Air Base, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
