Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC BWC 2022: Obstacle Course B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition participants conduct the night land navigation event June 7 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s BWC. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Mackintosh, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.10.2022 00:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846710
    VIRIN: 220607-A-KL951-2001
    Filename: DOD_109047971
    Length: 00:06:04
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2022: Obstacle Course B-Roll Package, by SPC Matthew Mackintosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    best warrior competition
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPAC BWC 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT