USARPAC BWC 2022: WTBD Lanes Day Two

U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior competitors participate in a Warrior Task and Battle Drills during the USARPAC BWC 2022 June 7 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kai Rodriguez)
|06.07.2022
|06.09.2022 22:56
|B-Roll
|846707
|220607-A-JV239-062
|DOD_109047883
|00:02:12
|US
|0
|0
