USARPAC BWC 2022: Footmarch

U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior competitors participate in a 12-mile foot march June 6 at Lightning Academy, Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii, during the 2022 USARPAC’s Best Warrior Competition. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition consisting of competitors from multiple USARPAC units across the Indo-Pacific. The noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills, and physical fitness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kai Rodriquez)
06.06.2022
06.09.2022
|B-Roll
|846702
|220606-A-JV239-075
|DOD_109047840
|00:01:31
|US
|0
|0
