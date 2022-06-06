On June 6, 2022, the 18th annual Khaan Quest multinational peacekeeping exercise kicked off at the Five Hills Training Area. Khaan Quest 2022 is a combined, multinational training exercise designed to strengthen the interoperability and capabilities of U.S., Mongolian, and other partner nation forces in international peace support operations. (U.S. Army Video by: Maliyah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 22:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846701
|VIRIN:
|220606-A-NI057-107
|Filename:
|DOD_109047784
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 2022 Opening, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT