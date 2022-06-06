Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Khaan Quest 2022 Opening

    MONGOLIA

    06.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Maliyah Williams 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    On June 6, 2022, the 18th annual Khaan Quest multinational peacekeeping exercise kicked off at the Five Hills Training Area. Khaan Quest 2022 is a combined, multinational training exercise designed to strengthen the interoperability and capabilities of U.S., Mongolian, and other partner nation forces in international peace support operations. (U.S. Army Video by: Maliyah Williams)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 22:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846701
    VIRIN: 220606-A-NI057-107
    Filename: DOD_109047784
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2022 Opening, by SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mongolia
    Khaan Quest
    INDOPACOM
    KQ22

