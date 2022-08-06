Exercise Valiant Shield 2022 | HI-RAIN

A U.S. Marine Corps High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepares to launch a M28A1, reduced range practice rocket, in support of exercise Valiant Shield 2022 on Angaur, Palau, June 8, 2022. This is the first time the Marine Corps employed a HIMARS on the Island of Angaur. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration, or HI-RAIN, was possible due to improvements made to the Angaur Airstrip during Task Force Koa Moana in 2020. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 23:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846700
|VIRIN:
|220608-M-PQ459-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109047783
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|ANGAUR, PW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
