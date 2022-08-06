Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Valiant Shield 2022 | HI-RAIN

    ANGAUR, PALAU

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Stegall 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    A U.S. Marine Corps High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, prepares to launch a M28A1, reduced range practice rocket, in support of exercise Valiant Shield 2022 on Angaur, Palau, June 8, 2022. This is the first time the Marine Corps employed a HIMARS on the Island of Angaur. The High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rapid infiltration, or HI-RAIN, was possible due to improvements made to the Angaur Airstrip during Task Force Koa Moana in 2020. Exercise such as Valiant Shield allows the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Sarah Stegall)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 23:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846700
    VIRIN: 220608-M-PQ459-2003
    Filename: DOD_109047783
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: ANGAUR, PW 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Exercise Valiant Shield 2022 | HI-RAIN, by Sgt Sarah Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    IMEF
    Palau
    FIREX
    ValiantShield
    Valiant Shield 2022
    5/11 Detachment

