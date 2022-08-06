U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2022 competitors engaged in a multiple weapons scenario-based marksmanship event June 8 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition where U.S. Army participants from across the Indo-Pacific region test their individual Soldier skills to earn the title of USARPAC's Best Warrior. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846694
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-QK219-967
|Filename:
|DOD_109047727
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, USARPACBWC2022: Scenario-based marksmanship, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
