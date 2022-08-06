Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARPACBWC2022: Scenario-based marksmanship

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2022 competitors engaged in a multiple weapons scenario-based marksmanship event June 8 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The USARPAC BWC 2022 is an annual week-long competition where U.S. Army participants from across the Indo-Pacific region test their individual Soldier skills to earn the title of USARPAC's Best Warrior. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Monik Phan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846694
    VIRIN: 220608-A-QK219-967
    Filename: DOD_109047727
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPACBWC2022: Scenario-based marksmanship, by SFC Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Best Warrior
    ArmyBestSquad
    USARPAC BWC 2022

