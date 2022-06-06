OKNG conducts Innovative Readiness Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846680" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 2120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command build homes as part of the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, June 6, 2022. They are able to directly help fellow Oklahomans thanks in part to the Innovative Readiness Training program – a Department of Defense initiative that is a joint environment with Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.



CG Information:



Sgt. Austin Brown, Oklahoma National Guard (:08-:13)

1st Lt. Addam Orsburn, Oklahoma National Guard (:26-:31)

1st Lt. Cecil D'Souza, Project Manager, IRT (:43-:48)