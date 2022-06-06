Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKNG conducts Innovative Readiness Training

    TAHLEQUAH, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 2120th Engineer Company, 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command build homes as part of the Cherokee Veterans Housing Initiative, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, June 6, 2022. They are able to directly help fellow Oklahomans thanks in part to the Innovative Readiness Training program – a Department of Defense initiative that is a joint environment with Army National Guard Soldiers and Airmen.

    CG Information:

    Sgt. Austin Brown, Oklahoma National Guard (:08-:13)
    1st Lt. Addam Orsburn, Oklahoma National Guard (:26-:31)
    1st Lt. Cecil D'Souza, Project Manager, IRT (:43-:48)

