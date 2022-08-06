Drill Sgt. Adrian Rolon is one of the competitors for the 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition and shares his experience.
(US Army video by: Bryan Araujo, Judith Oman, Neal Kirmer)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 17:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846672
|VIRIN:
|220608-D-GJ183-423
|Filename:
|DOD_109047281
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sgt. Adrian Rolon- #HeroOfTheWeek, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT