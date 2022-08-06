Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Sgt. Adrian Rolon- #HeroOfTheWeek

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Drill Sgt. Adrian Rolon is one of the competitors for the 2022 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition and shares his experience.
    (US Army video by: Bryan Araujo, Judith Oman, Neal Kirmer)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 17:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846672
    VIRIN: 220608-D-GJ183-423
    Filename: DOD_109047281
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Sgt. Adrian Rolon- #HeroOfTheWeek, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Drill Sergeant
    Fires Center of Excellence
    DSOY
    Air Defender
    #HeroOfTheWeek

