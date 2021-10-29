Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASI Webinar on PRC Space capabilities

    FT. MCNAIR, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2021

    Video by Brendan Mulvaney 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    China Aerospace Studies Institute's webinar focused on PRC Space capabilities and intentions. Held 8 Aug 2021. Opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied within are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the Air University, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any other U.S. government agency. Cleared for public release: distribution unlimited.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 20:13
    Category: Series
    Location: FT. MCNAIR, DC, US

    PRC
    SSF
    PLA
    Strategic Support Force
    PLA Space
    PLASSF

