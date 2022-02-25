This video is part of CASI's "Competition with China" series. The video covers the strategic perceptions of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The video has been cleared for public release. Opinions, conclusions, and recommendations expressed or implied within are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the Air University, the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any other U.S. government agency. Cleared for public release: distribution unlimited.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 15:38
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|846663
|VIRIN:
|220225-O-WQ596-340
|Filename:
|DOD_109047205
|Length:
|00:20:44
|Location:
|FT. MCNAIR, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CASI: Competition with China- Strategic Perceptions, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT