Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club visits Fort Leavenworth

Around 100 riders from various chapters of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honored the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers by visiting the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Ft. Leavenworth. The monument tour was sponsored by the Ft. Leavenworth chapter.