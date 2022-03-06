Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club visits Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Around 100 riders from various chapters of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honored the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers by visiting the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Ft. Leavenworth. The monument tour was sponsored by the Ft. Leavenworth chapter.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846659
    VIRIN: 220603-A-GJ885-010
    Filename: DOD_109047155
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club visits Fort Leavenworth, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

