    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Minute for Safety: Personal Protective Equipment

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Cromwell explains why ensuring Soldiers always wear their personal protective equipment is important. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846653
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-EB770-0001
    Filename: DOD_109047048
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    PPE
    Soldiers
    National Safety Month
    Safety Practices
    U.S. Combat Readiness Center

