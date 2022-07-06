A Minute for Safety: Personal Protective Equipment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



June is National Safety Month, and the Iowa National Guard is sharing a short series of videos to remind Soldiers that enforcing safety rules and regulations saves lives and money.



Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Cromwell explains why ensuring Soldiers always wear their personal protective equipment is important. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)