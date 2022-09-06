Depending on where you pick up your prescription, you may need to file a claim to get reimbursed. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyClaims to find the claims submission form and where you need to submit it.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 13:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|846651
|VIRIN:
|220906-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109047042
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Filing a Claim, by Mara Dworkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT