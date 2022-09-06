Filing a Claim

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Depending on where you pick up your prescription, you may need to file a claim to get reimbursed. Visit www.tricare.mil/PharmacyClaims to find the claims submission form and where you need to submit it.

