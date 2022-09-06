CBP Heat Mitigation Media Engagement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 9, 2022, CBP launched a new heat mitigation effort to advance CBP’s humanitarian mission as it conducts border security enforcement for a 90-day trial period to determine whether CBP will scale up across all sectors. Two stations in the Tucson Sector – Three Points Station (TPS) and Casa Grande Station (CAG) – will be provided with heat stress kits that agents will have on hand while on patrol. The kits will contain helpful items to mitigate potential heat stress injuries and illnesses for personnel, migrants, and the traveling public. This is part of a feasibility study to determine how best to promote heat stress prevention along the Southwest Border.