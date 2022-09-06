Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Heat Mitigation Media Engagement

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On June 9, 2022, CBP launched a new heat mitigation effort to advance CBP’s humanitarian mission as it conducts border security enforcement for a 90-day trial period to determine whether CBP will scale up across all sectors. Two stations in the Tucson Sector – Three Points Station (TPS) and Casa Grande Station (CAG) – will be provided with heat stress kits that agents will have on hand while on patrol. The kits will contain helpful items to mitigate potential heat stress injuries and illnesses for personnel, migrants, and the traveling public. This is part of a feasibility study to determine how best to promote heat stress prevention along the Southwest Border.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 13:49
    Category: Briefings
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    TAGS

    Migrants
    Border Patrol
    CBP
    Tucson Sector
    Heat Mitigation
    Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin

